CHRISTMAS comes early in Benijófar as Craft Fayre comes to Feathers Bar.

Mulled wine, BBQ and Christmas merriment are expected on Saturday, November 7, Feather’s Bar Restaurant in Monte Azul, Benijófar.

The wintery wonderland event will run from 11am until 3pm and will have a raffle, kids corner, cards, artwork and doggy treats, and much more.

The event hosted by Shoe Amor comes with a fashion twist as the hosts will be there with ladies’ sandals, shoes, boots and sale items, whilst other stalls will have jewellery and scarves, and one will provide Indian head massage.

So, come along and enjoy the festive fayre fun… in the hot Benijófar sun!

