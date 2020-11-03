Charity Shop in San Pedro Alcantara has a celebrity makeover

THE Baratillo Benéfico, known locally as ‘La Tienda Solidaria de Aspandem’, re-opened on Tuesday November 3, following months of Covid-19 restrictions and a major refurbishment project, made possible by a supporter’s generous bequest.

Interior designer and TV make-over personality from Scotland John Amabile, created the shop’s new design, colour scheme and shopfitting layout. While design agency, Branding Boutique, produced a new logo, signage and internal branding.

“It has been wonderful collaborating with the volunteers – creating a clean, modern space for them and their customers,” said John.

The Baratillo was initially conceived in 1984 to help build a Day Centre for children with both mental and physical disabilities and the shop continues to fund Aspandem projects today but also supports other charities throughout the area.

