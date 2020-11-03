Castilla y León set to close all non-essential businesses

THE president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has announced that the community is set to close all non-essential businesses this Thursday at midnight.

The closures will be for 14 days and will include businesses such as shopping centres, sport centres, gyms, bars and restaurants, and large commercial establishments (over 2.500m2).

Fernández Mañueco, in his announcement on Tuesday, November 3, also specified other types of “difficult but necessary decisions” would be made by the autonomous community if these measures fail to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including discussions about home confinement.

Fernández Mañueco, although not mentioned in this address, has previously asked the Minister of Health, Sr. Salvador Illa, about home confinement, however, it cannot be applied by autonomous communities without the permission of the national government.

Fernández Mañueco warned: “The lives of many people are at stake. We are under pressure never before known in primary care, emergencies and hospital centres. We will continue to adopt new measures.”

