Breaking News: UK terror threat level raised to ‘severe’

THE UK terror threat level raised to ‘severe’ as the country prepares for ‘highly likely’ attacks following horrific scenes in Vienna, Nice and Paris recently.

The decision to raise the UK’s threat level, which was lowered to ‘substantial’ for the first time in five years last November, was made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, which is based at the MI5 headquarters in London, and confirmed in a tweet by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The Home Secretary announced the change warning people to stay vigilant after attackers’ deadly gun rampage killed four people in Vienna, Austria.

Announcing that the terror threat level was being raised, she tweeted: “The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe.

“This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.

“The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

Three people were killed last week in a deadly knife attack at the Notre Dame basilica in Nice where a woman was beheaded and two more were killed in the attack at the church.

The recent horrendous events began when teacher Samuel Paty was murdered outside his school in Paris last month.

