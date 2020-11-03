UK Reports Highest COVID Deaths Since May.

The UK has reported 397 daily coronavirus deaths, the highest number since May. The country also recorded a further 20,018 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 18,950 the day before. There were also 136 deaths reported on Monday.

Between 16 and 23 October, the number of deaths involving Covid-19 in hospitals increased by 242. For care homes, this figure rose by 47. The huge leap in the number of deaths comes as a second lockdown will be rolled out across England due to the soaring infection rate.

The number of weekly deaths in hospitals is now above the five-year average – the first time this has happened since mid-May. The ONS said the southwest was the only English region to have fewer overall deaths compared with the five-year average.



Coronavirus Cases across Europe: There are at present 10,607091 total cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (1,655,038), France (1,466,433), Spain (1,240,697), United Kingdom (1,053,864) and Italy (731,588).