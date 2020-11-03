Boris Johnson – Second lockdown ‘WILL end next month’, PM says as he faces a major Tory rebellion over new restrictions.

The second lockdown will end next month, whatever happens, Boris Johnson insisted last night as he tried to head off a major Tory rebellion over the new restrictions. During a two-hour grilling in the Commons, a string of senior Conservatives warned the Prime Minister that his plans for an ‘authoritarian’ lockdown would wreck the economy.

The prospects of a full-scale revolt appeared to be receding after the Prime Minister pledged the draconian restrictions would be ‘strictly time-limited’. The PM had warned that his course of action was the only way to head off a ‘medical and moral disaster’ this winter.

