ORGANISERS of a fundraising Ska night in aid of unwanted and abandoned animals have been forced to move the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘All Skas’ money-raiser- a tribute to the music of Madness, Bad Manners, The Beat and Desmond Decker – was due to take place at Zambuca Beach Bar in Puerto de Mazarron this weekend.

-- Advertisement --



But the event in aid of Mazarron Animals has been put back a few weeks.

“Due to the current travelling restrictions we have had to move this event from November 6th to December 10,” said Friends of Mazarron Animals.

“All tickets will be honoured for the new date. If you are unable to attend at the rearranged time and require a refund then please contact the page or email us. Please note this event is currently sold out.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Animal fundraiser rescheduled”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!