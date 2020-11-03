32 people rescued in the Alboran Sea.

32 immigrants have been rescued from the sea of Alboran by the Civil Guard and the Maritime Rescue services.

The rescue was made near the island of Alboran and saw 32 people rescued from 2 different boats. The small boat had 7 men onboard and the larger boat that was found first, had 2 women and 23 men onboard.

All the migrants were being taken to the Port of Motril in Granada where the Red Cross was waiting to help.

The Sálvame Gienah boat helped during the rescue and transported the immigrants to the Port.

The immigrants are of Maghreb origin. Spain has seen an influx of immigrant landings, including a suspected landing recently reported in Mojacar.

