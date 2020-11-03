Police in Vienna have made 14 arrests after four people were murdered by a gunman in the Austrian capital.

A 20-year-old “freed jihadist” – released early from prison in Dember 2019 – is believed to be responsible for the terror attack at around 8pm local time on Monday, November 2.

-- Advertisement --



He was shot dead by police close to where the shooting began opposite the main synagogue in a pedestrian alley called Seitenstettengasse.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer confirmed, “the offender was incapacitated within nine minutes, thus worse could be prevented”.

He added: “After the search of the perpetrator’s apartment another 18 house searches took place. 14 persons from the perpetrator’s surroundings were arrested provisionally.

“The high level of security in Vienna will continue to be maintained. We are still in a very sensitive phase. Thank you and a great deal of respect to all emergency services for their prudent deployment.

“The evaluation so far does not indicate a second perpetrator, but we are still waiting for further results.”

Nehammer added: “One thing is clear: no terrorist attack will succeed in tearing apart the cohesion of our society and dividing it. An injured policeman was taken to safety by two Austrians with a migration background. That shows: All people in Austria stick together.”

Some witnesses spoke of seeing more than one gunman and police are still assessing some 20,000 mobile phone videos of what happened.

“Over 50% have already been watched but the assessment is not over,” said Nehammer.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the four who died were an elderly woman, an elderly man, a young male passer-by and a waitress. Another 22 people were wounded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “14 arrests after four murdered in Vienna terror attack”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!