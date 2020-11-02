WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive but stresses he has no symptoms.

The World Health Organisation chief said late on Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19, but stressed he had no symptoms. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet: “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #Covid19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @Who protocols, and work from home.”

Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency’s efforts to battle the pandemic which has claimed nearly 1.2 million lives and infected over 46 million people worldwide since emerging in China late last year. He stressed on Twitter that “it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. “This is how we will break chains of #Covid19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems,” he said.

