Trump Plans to Declare Victory if he takes Election Night Lead- although he trails in The Polls.

President Trump has told close confidants that he intends to prematurely declare victory on election night if early returns are favourable to him despite uncounted ballots that could lead to a loss.

On Tuesday night, the early count in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania is expected to favour the president because of state laws against counting mail-in ballots before Election Day. However, the ongoing count is expected to narrow the margin between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who leads so far in the state.

Although Trump’s path to victory would likely require a victory in Pennsylvania, allies say he would also need to have won or be substantially ahead in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas on Tuesday. The latest national polls indicate that Biden leads Trump by 9%.

