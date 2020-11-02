TEENAGER attacked by a shark in New South Wales

The 13-year-old surfer was attacked by the shark at around 6am on Monday, November 2 in the popular spot of Port Macquarie in New South Wales.

-- Advertisement --



Head lifeguard of Town Beach James Turnham told Port Macquarie news:

“It has made a mess of his ankle and there was a small bite to his finger. It wasn’t life threatening. He was in a bit of shock.”

Ambulance NSW said the boy was treated at the scene before being taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Susan George, from NSW Ambulance, said paramedics treated the boy for a number of suspected bite wounds to his foot, upper leg and finger.

“Amazingly, he was in fairly good spirits when our crew arrived and local surf lifesavers did a great job looking after him when he first came out of the water,” Inspector George said.

The shark was thought to have been a reef shark or a bull shark.

The boy was later released from hospital.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teenager attacked by shark”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!