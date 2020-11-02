Spain records worst weekend of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

Spain records 55,019 Covid-19 cases in the worst weekend of second wave of the pandemic.

THIS brings the infection toll since the start of the coronavirus crisis to 1,240,697.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the 55,019 new positives registered since Friday, October 30, 4,334 have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry has also confirmed 379 new deaths since last Friday, making a total of 777 deaths in the last seven days.

In comparison, a week ago on Monday, October 26, there were 52,188 accumulated cases and 279 deaths.

Additionally, the cumulative incidence has gone from 485 cases per 100,000 inhabitants last Friday to 521 infections today.

Spain’s Covid-19 death toll since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 36,257.

