Shhhh- Silence on the Metro Please!- Public to be asked not to speak on Spain’s Metro.

CSIC researchers are to ask commuters on public transport not to speak to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

María Cruz Minguillón, CSIC researcher in atmospheric aerosols said: “Quiet and with a well-adjusted mask, the risk is very low.” According to experts, when talking on the phone and talking loudly because there is noise in the subway, we emit 50 times more particles into the air that increase the possibility of contagion.

More and more scientists are pointing to the air as the main route of contagion of COVID-19. Specifically, many experts point to aerosols, tiny particles of fluid that are suspended in the air when we speak, sneeze or cough. ‘Aerosols’ make more measures necessary such as ventilation of closed spaces. However, in public transport, it is practically impossible to comply with this premise. For this reason, she, Minguillón, recommends not talking, not even on the phone!

“If I speak on my mobile, and I speak loudly because there is noise in the subway, 50 times more aerosols are emitted,” she pointed out. And she insists that, as a protection measure, the best option would be to go quietly. A letter published in the journal Science by American researchers led by Kimberly A. Prather, from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography (United States), claimed that ” there is overwhelming evidence ” that inhalation of the COVID-19 virus through aerosols represents “an important route of disease transmission “

In addition, they urged politicians to “add clear guidance on the importance of moving activities outside, improving indoor air using ventilation and filtration, and improving the protection of high-risk workers.”

