Russian Scientists Announce Stunning Cancer Test Breakthrough That Gives Results in Minutes.

-- Advertisement --



Finally, some good news for 2020!

Scientists from two universities in Samara have discovered a method of diagnosing cancer using a spectroscopic technique that performs a biopsy on a single drop of blood in just a matter of minutes.

Published in the peer-reviewed, US-based Journal of Raman Spectroscopy, the research details how blood can be analyzed by looking at how light interacts with molecules in the liquid. The technique can also rapidly test for many other diseases, useful for ones that normally require hours to be diagnosed in laboratories. The technical side of things… “Light interacts with biological molecules, the building blocks of our body,” said Ivan Bratchenko, an associate professor at Samara University, the institution that developed the method alongside specialists from the nearby Samara State Medical University. “If you know exactly how this interaction occurs, you can track how the body’s composition changes, and whether any pathologies exist in a single drop of blood.”



According to Bratchenko, this method of diagnosis is less accurate than testing in a laboratory but is faster, can be done using portable equipment, and can be used to perform mass screenings.

“Using a liquid biopsy, you can quickly identify people who are just beginning to develop a pathology, and send them to the appropriate specialist,” the professor said. “You can also monitor the condition of patients who are already undergoing treatment.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Russian Scientists Announce Stunning Cancer Test Breakthrough”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!