ACCORDING to the Vatican, Pope Francis’s civil union laws comments ‘were taken out of context’ as it moves to clarify their stance on the matter.

Last month it was reported that the pope said homosexuals should be protected by civil union laws, stating: “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it,” adding, “What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that.”

However, comments made in the documentary “Francesco” were apparently taken out of context and the Vatican has let their bishops know there has not been a change in Church doctrine on homosexuals or support for same-sex marriage.

An explanatory note was apparently sent to bishop’s explaining that answers to two separate questions were spliced together, deleting the context of the questions, to appear as one by the documentary’s director, Russian-born American citizen Evgeny Afineevsk.

According to the note, a phrase where Francis said “it is an incongruence to speak of homosexual marriage” was cut before continue to say:

“It is clear that Pope Francis was referring to certain state provisions and certainly not the doctrine of the Church, which he has reaffirmed numerous times over the years.”

