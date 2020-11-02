Police officer airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car

A POLICE officer was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, October 31, after being hit by a car in Grays, Essex.

According to Essex Police, the officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Stanford Road in Grays at about 8am, leading to a 45-year-old woman being charged for the offense.

The woman, who has not been named, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

She has also been charged with driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 2.