No refunds for passengers hit by English lockdown, says Ryanair CEO

NO refunds will be offered for passengers hit by the new English lockdown, according to Ryanair CEO, Michael O’Leary, on Monday, November 2.

With the UK going into lockdown and banned from flying abroad this month, in an interview with BBC Breakfast, O’Leary said: “If the government wants to change that advice and provide refunds themselves, they can feel free to do so.”

The CEO said customers affected by the new restrictions can reschedule flights, however, they would not get their money back.

He said that because Ryanair flights are still operating and being used by people travelling for work, and for essential reasons, there is no reason for flights to be refunded.

“If the flights are operating there won’t be any refunds, although they will be available to avail of our change policy. We allow people to change their flights timings to flights on later dates if necessary.

“If the flight is operating, there won’t be any refunds. If the flight is cancelled, under government directions, they will be entitled to a refund,” he concluded.

