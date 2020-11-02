NEO-Nazi schoolboy escaped jail despite admitting to terror offences

A SATAN-obsessed neo-Nazi schoolboy escaped jail despite admitting a host of terror offences. Harry Vaughan, 18, made a poster saying “It’s okay to be a Nazi” and shared bomb-making manuals online.

The well credited student was found to have a collection of white supremacist material after anti-terror cops raided his home in leafy Twickenham, West London.

Officers discovered 4,200 images and 302 files on his devices.

One of the posters Vaughan collected said, “It is okay to be a school shooter” and he searched Google maps for schools located near his home.

The son of a House of Lord’s clerk claimed he stock-piled the far-right content after falling down “the rabbit hole of the internet”, the Old Bailey heard.

In March 2018 he created a post which read, “Muslims beware, generation revenge, Islam free zone” and applied to join the System Resistance Network – an alias of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

He described himself as a 5ft 7in 16-year-old from south-west London and wrote: “I could handle myself in a fight.

“There is nothing I wouldn’t do to further the cause.”

In online forums, he told like-minded extremists, “My city, the home of my ancestors is now less than 45 per cent white”.

Vaughan was a star pupil studying for A-levels in maths and computing at the exclusive Tiffin school in Kingston, southwest London, when he was arrested.

Vaughan was supported in court by his father Jake Vaughan, understood to be a director of corporate services at the House of Lords.

He admitted encouraging terrorism, disseminating terrorist material, possessing terrorist documents and making indecent images of a child.

Dan Pawson-Pounds, prosecuting said, “It is clear that a large quantity and variety of material was seized as part of the investigation.

“The material demonstrated unequivocally that Mr Vaughan had an entrenched right-wing, extremist and racist mindset.

“He also demonstrated an interest in the occult and satanism.”

Naeem Mian QC, defending, said Vaughan was “articulate and intelligent” and a “distinguished” cellist who has since been diagnosed with high-functioning autism.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Sweeney said aggravating features included “deliberate use of encrypted communications,” a “significant volume of terrorist publications” and the “age and vulnerability of the child” depicted in the indecent images.

He said Vaughan’s barrister had argued he was “in a dark place when you began to be groomed on the internet.

“However, he accepts there is no simple answer as to why you committed the… offences.

“However your subsequent ASD diagnosis, he submits there is a more constructive way and it is important for the court to remember that young people can change.

“He submits your sexual offences were the product of your being confused about your sexuality and that you now have more insight.”

Vaughan was sentenced to two years detention suspended for two years and ordered to complete 60 days rehabilitation.

