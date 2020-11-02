A man has been found dead THREE YEARS after he first disappeared

Gerald Frost, 61, was reported missing from his home in the Baddeley Green area of Stoke on Trent back in 2017, but despite Staffordshire Police immediately launching a search, he was never found.

-- Advertisement --



Stoke on Trent Live reported that there had been several sightings of Mr Frost – in nearby Longport and on a bus route to Leeks – however, police failed to locate him.

North Staffordshire senior coroner Andrew Barkley revealed that the body of Mr Frost was found in a house on Thursday, September 10 and he is believed to have been there for some time.

“On September 16 in Baddeley Green Lane, Baddeley Green, Gerald was found lying on the floor.

“He was lying on the floor surrounded by his medication and wine.

“It appears he had been missing for three years.

“An inquest has now been opened,” Mr Barkley said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man found dead THREE YEARS after he disappeared”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!