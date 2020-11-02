Local athletes cover 300 kilometres in under 72 hours

TWO members of the San Pedro Athletics Club have a joined an elite group by successfully completing a 300 kilometre mountain race in just under 72 hours.

Víctor Manuel Doblas Bernal and Pedro Jesús Domínguez Rincón are not professional athletes but run for the fun of it and were looking for a new challenge so decided to test themselves against two of the toughest trail running events in Spain, the Gran Vuelta Valle del Genal and the Ultra Trail 100 Millas Sierras del Bandolero, known as the 8 Andaluz.

To be considered successful with this challenge, you have to complete the circuits in no more than 73 hours which they did easily, but what’s more they believe that they covered more than the prescribed route as their GPS broke down and they got lost and had to backtrack a few times.

Having achieved this triumph, they are considering what their next challenge should be.

