Lack of airport testing in Spain could have attributed to rise in Covid cases

A LACK of airport testing in Spain could have attributed to a rise in Covid cases according to data showing more than 4,000 confirmed cases have entered the country since May 11.

Data collected by the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) of the Ministry of Health shows that since the end of the first lockdown on May 11 until the announcement of the new state of emergency on October 29, around 4,007 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus have entered Spain from other countries.

As explained by the General Directorate of Public Health, these statistics show people have been able to get into the country through different means of transport, including boats, whilst airports have still not been reinforced with reliable tests, with PCR testing at entry destinations almost non-existent.

The data offered by the Ministry of Health places Madrid, the main point of entry into the country for foreign passengers, as the most affected by this lack of effective controls, with 758 imported cases.

It is followed by the Canary Islands, with 653; Andalusia, with 561; and Catalonia, with 335.

