Keep it shut! Dangers of not closing toilet lid revealed

New research from leading toilet cleaning brand, Harpic, has revealed three in five (58 per cent) Brits are unaware of the risks of not closing the toilet lid when flushing.

“This is despite the fact that a single flush produces thousands of aerosol droplets which can contain bacteria and viruses, contaminating surfaces up to six feet away”, said the company.

The new data, which comes amid an increased focus on hygiene as the nation faces tighter Covid-19 restrictions, reveals more than half (55 per cent) of Brits currently do not close the lid when flushing the toilet.

This is surprising, says Harpic, considering 72 per cent of respondents claim they are more hygiene aware than ever before.

According to scientific data, toilet bowl water will remain contaminated for several flushes after becoming exposed to harmful pathogens.

“Research also highlights that the size of some of the particles (containing harmful pathogens) produced by a flushing toilet are capable of reaching the lower respiratory tract, which can lead to infection.

“If a person touches a surface contaminated by the toilet bowl flush, they can then become infected when they touch the nose or mouth,” said the firm in a statement.

To highlight the risk of germ spread in a post Covid-19 world, Harpic released a series of powerful toilet portraits showing how unseen germs can leave the toilet when flushed.

Using high-speed specialist camera technology, the images capture droplets and aerosol particles as they leave the toilet, demonstrating how germs can spread in the bathroom.

“To help keep households safe and happy, we are calling on the nation to carry out a simple three-stage routine when cleaning the bathroom: #CloseTheLid when flushing to help prevent the spread of germs, ensure that you are using a toilet cleaner that removes limescale, which provides a home to germs, as well as disinfecting to maintain ultimate hygiene, and wear gloves while cleaning for extra protection, and wash hands after use.”

