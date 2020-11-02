IS Putin planning to quit the Kremlin?

Vladimir Putin has given a big hint that he is looking to quit the Kremlin rather than rule as president until he dies.

An unexpected new law is being rushed through the Russian parliament which would make Putin a senator for life if and when he leaves the country’s highest office.

Putin, 68, has rushed through an unexpected new law in Russia which would make him a senator for life if he leaves the presidency. The draft legislation would also guarantee him legal immunity and state perks until his death.

RT Media claim the move is ‘as a sign that the groundwork is being laid for an eventual transition of power in Russia’.

The law comes just four months after Putin changed the constitution to permit him a tsar-like hold on power by seeking a new six year term in 2024, and again in 2030.

Putin is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Stalin having taken over the Russian presidency from Boris Yeltsin in 1999.

