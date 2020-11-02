FRENCH pupils return to school for the first time since teacher’s beheading.

-- Advertisement --



Over twelve million pupils returned to school in France on Monday, November 2, for the first time since Samuel Paty was beheaded by an Islamist militant after he used cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.

Schools are said to have held a minute’s silence in honor of Paty at 11am, who was murdered in a middle-class Paris suburb on the eve of a two-week holiday.

The Le Bois d’Aulne college where Paty taught is keeping its doors closed to students until Tuesday, November 3.

France is currently at its highest level of security following horrific events including a knife attack on a church in Nice and a gun attack against a preacher in Lyon.

President Macron has described Paty as a “quiet hero”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French pupils return to school for the first time since teacher’s beheading”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!