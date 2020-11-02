Fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest doubled in October compared to 2019

By Tara Rippin
BURNNG: Brazilian rainforest. CREDIT: : Shutterstock

The number of fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest more than doubled in October compared to the same month last year.

Satellite data from government space research agency INPE showed 17,326 hot spots in the world’s largest rainforest last month, more than double the 7,855 fires detected in October 2019.

The agency also claims there were a record number of blazes in the Pantanal wetlands last month.

Destruction of the forest has been blamed on the government with campaigners claiming it has not done enough to curb the surge in fires.

A 120-day ban on setting fires was imposed in July, and the army was deployed to the worst-hit areas.


But the latest figures from Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research indicates the measures have not stopped the rise.

Tara Rippin
