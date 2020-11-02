THE Nursing Council has denounced Fernando Simón for the “sexist and degrading comments” he made about nurses

The General Nursing Council denounced Fernando Simón, director of the Coordination Centre of Helath Alerts and Emergencies on Sunday, November 1, for what they described as “sexist and demeaning” comments made against nurses in an online interview. They have requested an immediate apology; if he doesn’t comply, they will call for his dismissal.

-- Advertisement --



The incident occurred when Simón took part in a YouTube interview with Iker and Enko Pou. When asked if he “liked infectious diseases or infectious nurses” the director of the CCAES replied: “I didn’t ask [the nurses] if they were infectious or not, you could see that a few days later.”

In a statement, the first vice president of the General Council of Nursing of Spain, Pilar Fernández, explained that “it is intolerable” that “a person with the responsibility” of Simón “allows himself to try to denigrate a profession so completely devoted to patients” and “make jokes and jokes” in a pandemic situation “that has cost so many lives and so much suffering.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fernando Simón denounced for “sexist and degrading comments””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!