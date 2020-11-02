East 17 star Tony Mortimer claims he read his first book in lockdown aged 50 – and is now 10,000 words into writing his own.

MORTIMER spent almost 30 years writing hip-hop hits and performing at sell-out concerts with one of the 90s biggest boybands.

-- Advertisement --



And he admits to watching the classics on film rather than reading them, as “it was quicker”.

But when the Stay Another Day star found himself confined to his home during the first lockdown, he picked up a book and discovered “an escapism from the world”, he told The Times.

“I can’t remember reading a novel ever. I couldn’t think of anything more boring,” said the hitmaker who has sold more than 20 million records around the world.

He has since ploughed through 67 books and intends to tackle Shakespeare next while writing his own novel taking tips from the how-to guide by Stephen King.

Mortimer is remaining tight-lipped about the subject matter.

His new-found passion for writing was sparked by Secrets of the Greek Revival by Eva Pohler, a bestselling American mystery writer.

“I thought I’m gonna force myself to get to the end of this. And I did, and I’ve just fallen in love with reading.'”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “East 17 star reads first book in lockdown aged 50 – and is now writing his own”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!