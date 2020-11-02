NEW Covid Smartphone app can tell if you’re an asymptomatic carrier by the way you cough

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have discovered that asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus – those who typically have no physical symptoms of the illness – may be showing signs after all, by the way their cough sounds.

-- Advertisement --



The researchers programmed the app with thousands of different cough sounds from both healthy and ill individuals, and amazingly, the system accurately detected 98.5% of coughs coming from people with Covid-19. It also detected 100% of asymptomatic cases.

Though still in the test phase, the MIT group are working at turning the prototype into a functioning Smartphone app.

“The effective implementation of this group diagnostic tool could diminish the spread of the pandemic if everyone uses it before going to a classroom, a factory, or a restaurant,” said co-author Brian Subirana in a university release.

“Pandemics could be a thing of the past if pre-screening tools are always on in the background and constantly improved,” the study authors contend.

The study appears in the IEEE Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid app can tell if you’re asymptomatic by the way you cough”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!