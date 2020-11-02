Couple rearrange UK wedding in 24 hours to beat looming 2nd lockdown

A couple rearranged their UK wedding in just 24 hours to beat the looming 2nd lockdown which comes into force on Thursday, November 5.

Jo Loosemore, 33, and Matt Goffin, 37 were planning to tie the knot near the home of the bride’s parents in Devon on November 14.

But after PM Boris Johnson’s announcement, the couple to get hitched the following day in Witcham, Cambridgeshire where they live with their eight-month-old son Rupert.

No more than 15 people could attend their wedding at the Church of St Martin in Witcham on Sunday morning, November 1.

But under the new lockdown rules, weddings and civil partnership ceremonies will not be allowed at all, only in “exceptional circumstances”.

The new Mrs Goffin, a veterinary nurse, said it was a “hectic” weekend but she and her biomedical scientist husband managed to arrange everything in less than 24 hours with the help of their “absolutely brilliant” local reverend, Mary Hancock.

