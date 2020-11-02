Surface star dies aged 30 after ‘carjacking shooting’ in Texas.

-- Advertisement --



NBC’s Eddie Hassell is believed to have died early on Sunday morning after being caught in a carjacking in Texas with reports suggesting that the actor was shot during the incident.

Eddie Hassell was perhaps best known for playing Phil Nance in “Surface” for a bunch of episodes. He also starred as Eddie Suarez in “Devious Maids” for a bit. Other acting credits include a role in “The Kids Are All Right,” “Family Weekend,” “‘Til Death,” and other cameos in a ton of other series and flicks like “2012,” “Longmire,” “Jobs,” “Bones,” “Southland,” “Warrior Road,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Bomb City,” and other projects.

As the news of his death was announced, fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to the star. Sharing a gif, one fan penned: “#RIPEddieHassell”.