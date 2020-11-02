Breaking News – Bird Flu outbreak in the UK

Breaking News – Bird Flu outbreak on UK farm

There has been confirmation of an outbreak of bird flu at a farm near Deal in Kent and a 1 kilometre restricted zone has been placed around the property.

Following the outbreak, 480 birds will be euthanized to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

According to NHS guidelines, bird flu, or avian flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds. There are lots of different strains of bird flu, but most of them don’t infect humans. You can’t catch bird flu through eating fully cooked poultry or eggs, even in areas with an outbreak of bird flu, according to the NHS.

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated.

