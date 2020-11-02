Breaking News – At least 19 dead after shooting at university in Afghanistan

A SHOCKING 19 people have died and 22 are wounded after a shooting at a university in Afghanistan.

Three attackers were killed by security forces after launching a siege that lasted hours. Ahmad Samim, a university student, told journalists he saw militants armed with pistols and assault rifles firing at Kabul University, the country’s oldest with over 17,000 students.

He said the attack happened at the university’s eastern side where its law and journalism departments are.

The university was hosting a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan when the gunmen attacked.

No group immediately took responsibility for the attack, though the Taliban issued a statement saying they were not involved.

While Afghan officials declined to comment on the book fair, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported on that Iranian ambassador Bahador Aminian and cultural attache Mojtaba Noroozi were scheduled to inaugurate the fair, which would host 40 Iranian publishers.

Iranian diplomats have been targeted previously by attacks in the country. In 1998, Iran held the Taliban responsible for the deaths of nine Iranian diplomats who were working in its consulate in northern Afghanistan and sent reinforcements to the border that Iran and Afghanistan share.

