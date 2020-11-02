At least 12 migrants have landed on a beach in Moraira

A boat carrying at least 12 migrants has landed on l’Ampolla beach in Moraira

The boat, carrying at least 12 migrants, landed on Sunday morning at around 10am, November 1on the beach of l’Ampolla de Teulada- Moraira.

Several locals who were sunbathing on the beach at the times described the newcomers as ‘very young’ and possibly of ‘Algerian nationality’. The young men reportedly dashed from the boat with bags on their backs and fled on foot from the beach.

The Civil Guard was notified, and immediately several patrols from the Benemérita and the Local Police attended the scene. A Civil Guard helicopter was also seen flying over the area.

The migrants headed for a nearby forest where they were intercepted by officials. Onlookers told Levante that the first thing police did was hand the young men masks to wear. Officials say they will be transferred to Alicante to have PCR tests carried out, but that they all appear to be in good health.

