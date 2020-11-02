AstraZeneca could have 3bn doses of Covid-19 vaccine ready by early 2021

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca could have 3 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021.

THE company’s Executive Vice-President of Oncology Research and Development, Dr. Baselga, told RAC1: “Between November and the end of the year there will be more than one vaccine available”.

He added the company will have “three billion doses by January and could start applying them in March 2021”.

According to Baselga, 175 vaccines are currently being developed worldwide, all different. Of these, 35 are in clinical trials with patients and 10 are in the final stages.

He said both AstraZeneca and two or three other companies could have results by the end of this month or, at the latest, in December.

Baselga explained the AstraZeneca vaccine will be sold at cost price, meaning it can be purchased for €2.

It will require the administration of two doses and the second should be given 28 days after the first.

The vice-president also predicted that after a winter that will be “horrible”, next summer will be “relatively normal”, while stressing that anybody who doesn’t want to be vaccinated should not be forced to.

