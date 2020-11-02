Appeal for dashcam footage as river searches for missing woman continue

Police have appealed for dashcam footage of a woman who fell from bridge as underwater and riverbank searches continue in York.

POLICE enquiries are also ongoing to help confirm the woman’s movement prior to the incident at around midday on Friday, October 30, and to confirm her identity.

“In particular, we are appealing for vehicle dashcam footage or any other images which may have captured the woman’s face while she was on Lendal Bridge (over the River Ouse) between 11.50am and 12.05pm,” said North Yorkshire Police.

The woman is described as white, aged in her early 20s, with purple or red hair.

She was wearing a black coat with a buckle across the middle, black skinny jeans, black boots with red or purple socks pulled over the top of the ankle boots.

She was also carrying white A4 sized papers.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12200190737.

