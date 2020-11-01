Why Sean Connery’s Son Could Be Deprived of His Inheritance

Sean Connery’s Son Could Be Deprived of His Inheritance Due to a ‘Scarred Relationship’.

On Saturday, October 31, Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90. Behind him, the Scottish actor leaves countless legendary films, but also a son: Jason Connery. Between them, tensions have long scarred their relationship, leaving his son to believe he will not see any of his inheritance.

Sean Connery was the very first to give real meaning to British elegance, worn by Agent 007’s character, James Bond. This Saturday, October 31, Sean Connery bowed out, causing strong and emotional outbursts on social networks.

He shone for decades on the big screen, but privately, Sean Connery also played another important role: as a father. Before marrying Frenchwoman Micheline Roquebrune in 1975, the Scottish actor married into the arms of actress Diane Cilento and from this love was born Jason Connery, in 1963.

But between father and son, who shared the same love for the cinema, relations very quickly became strained over the years. In 2007, Sean Connery threw a first paving stone into the pond by making public his wish to cut off food for his son, then aged 45. “I want Jason to make a living on his own and not off his father’s hook,” the actor said at the time.

Connery said: “He doesn’t know what it’s like to have a hard time, but it’s not too late for him to learn life,” he lamented. According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, Sean Connery’s fortune is estimated to be around €350 million.

Sir Sean Connery suffered dementia in the later years of his life, his wife has revealed while sharing details of his death this weekend. The James Bond legend died on Saturday at the age of 90 surrounded by his loved ones including his second wife of 45 years Micheline.

