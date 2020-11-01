Watch: Police in Madrid Fine Halloween Discoteque Curfew Flouters

Police in Madrid Fine Halloween Discoteque Curfew Flouters Gathered Outside a Nightclub after Curfew.

-- Advertisement --



Dozens of young people at the gates of a Madrid nightclub to celebrate a Halloween party in blatant disregard of any social distancing rules and past the curfew time. Police were alerted by members of the public and took names and addresses of everyone.

Thousands of euros of fines were administered with some parents of the party-goers turning up at the nightclub to pick up their offspring and paying the on-the-spot fine for them. Many were furious and couldn’t believe their sons and daughters would put other people and themselves in such a dangerous position- Madrid is one of Spain’s COVID ‘hotspots’. Credit for the video goes to Pau Chisbert-Twitter.

🇪🇦 Mientras toda España se encuentra bajo un toque de queda para frenar el aumento del #COVID19, estás imágenes se producen en Madrid.

Son los exteriores de la discoteca La Nuit, donde esta noche se han concentrado cientos de jóvenes. pic.twitter.com/ODReoUwCZM — Pau Chisbert (@paupozochisbert) October 30, 2020



On Saturday night, police in Madrid broke up over 105 private parties, issuing yet again thousands of euros in fines- many officers were apparently seen shaking their heads in disbelief at the revellers.

The most prominent intervention took place in a nightlife venue in the District of Ciudad Lineal where, after 1.30 am in the morning, music continued to blast out, with people inside and the doors firmly closed. After various attempts at gaining entry, police had to call in firefighters to break down the doors. The owners quickly opened up when they heard on the radio which door was to be forced open, according to the sources.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police in Madrid Fine Halloween Discoteque Curfew Flouters”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!