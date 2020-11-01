Violent clashes between cops and anti-Trump protesters

VIOLENT clashes in Manhattan between cops and anti-Trump protesters

A group of anti-Trump protesters clashed with cops on the streets of Manhattan on Sunday, November 1 leading to at least three arrests.

The conflict occurred on the sidewalk at West 24th Street and 10th Avenue, and footage captured by The New York Post shows police pushing protesters off the path and blocking their way.

“Stop! Stop pushing me!” one protester shouts as police barricade the street.

Anti-Trump demonstrators had gathered at Madison Square Park to confront pro-Trump caravans crisscrossing the New York region ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election.

“It’s f–king New York City. There are people getting f–king raped and murdered,” one protester taunts. “Go fight real crime, you f–king pathetic p–sies.”

“You tell people to get on the f-king sidewalk, then you push us off the f-king sidewalk,” another says. “This is America, right?”

NYPD has not provided further details, but early reports indicate that three people were arrested.

