Vera’s lake problem solved

WATER from Vera’s Cuatro Caños fountain will top up the Rambla del Algarrobo lake.

At present, the water pumped to the troughs in the old washhouse is later lost in the sewage system.

Instead of wasting the water, Vera’s Infrastructure councillor Alfonso Garcia announced that this is to be channelled to the lake to offset evaporation.

“The lake will now always be full and as it will be oxygenated there will be no more pond scum and bad smells.”

