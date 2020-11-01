To lockdown or not lockdown … that is the question!

It would appear that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is fully gripping nations across the globe.

Since the curve flatten at the end of the first wave there have been sharp rises in official figures and subsequent drops depending on the specific actions taken by governments across the globe.

Some have enforced strict measures that have curtailed public freedoms and others have opted for a more “laissez faire” approach.

Figures have been over-estimated, and figures have been under-estimated with many unsure as to what to believe anymore.

There is one side of the debate that thinks the whole situation is a global attempt to control the population and force them into submission with their opponents arguing that we are in the grasps of a deadly global pandemic that will see winter bring more deaths than the first wave with public health services unable to cope.

With UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announcing a four-week lockdown in the UK and a range of European countries including Germany following a similar tactic, one of the questions on everyone’s lips is; Will it work?

So, the real question is “To lockdown or not lockdown?”

