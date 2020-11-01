The student found dead at University was the 'first Briton to catch Covid'

THE student found dead at Bangor University on October 25 was said to be the ‘first Briton to catch Covid’ whilst teaching English in Wuhan.

26-year-old Connor Reed died in his room at the university in North Wales and his mother says he ‘never got over the hardship of lockdown in China’.

His mother Hayley, who lives in Brisbane, Australia, spoke to The Sun: “Over the last six months, he endured a lot of hardship in China contracting Covid and having over 20 weeks lockdown under strict conditions.

“He endured more lockdown than anyone we have even known – 16 weeks harsh lockdown in Wuhan, two weeks in Australia and a further three weeks in the UK.

“We are both broken-hearted that his adventures came to an end at Bangor University where he was studying for a degree in Chinese language with what looks like a tragic accident.”

The student who was said to be the first Briton to catch covid was treated by paramedics but was unable to be saved.

A North Wales Police spokesman at the time said: ‘Shortly after 10pm on October 25, North Wales Police were requested by the ambulance service to attend at a student’s room at a Bangor University halls of residence.

‘Regrettably, despite the best efforts of friends and paramedics, a 26-year-old student year male student was pronounced dead at the location.’

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Connor.

