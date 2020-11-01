Spain’s Melilla Calls for a COVID Lockdown, School Closures and a Navy Presence

Spain’s Melilla has formally called for a lockdown, school closures and the presence of the Navy in the face of a rise coronavirus cases.

The Spanish enclave of Melilla is now at the head of Spain in incidence rates of coronavirus contagions, its president, Eduardo de Castro has requested that the Minister of Health of Spain, Salvador Illa, speed up the legal mechanisms to be able to decree a lockdown.

Castro has asked for the closure of schools and also calls for the reinforcement to the UCI’s of the Regional Hospital with the presence of the Galician navy vessel- as a reinforcement to the ICU of the Regional Hospital.

The president of Melilla has also formally addressed the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celáa, to “value the desirability of suspending face-to-face teaching in the schools of Melilla and, where appropriate, to take into account the closure of educational facilities as a preventive measure of containment of the alarming expansion of the COVID-19 virus in our city”.

The Minister of Health has been made aware that Melilla is, in relative terms, the region where the most contagions have been recorded throughout Spain and the region and under the greatest pressure in both the hospitals and the ICU’s, so he has requested measures “to alleviate the deficiencies of health workers and the reinforcements that guarantee adequate staff coverage to the current needs”.

