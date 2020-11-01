A 10-foot long Burmese Python found under a car bonnet

Florida businessman Maor Blumenfeld got quite a surprise when he opened the bonnet of his Ford Mustang on Thursday, October 29. Blumenfeld went to investigate when the ‘check engine’ light came on.

-- Advertisement --



When he lifted the bonnet at a business in Dania Beach, Florida, the stunned man found the enormous 10-foot long Burmese Python curled up in his engine compartment.

Wildlife officers were called to the business where they removed the snake. Blumenfeld shot a video showing the officer grabbing the snake behind the head before grappling it to the ground, while another officer helped him to put it into a bag.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Carli Segelson told CNN that agency staff now have the snake and it will probably be used as an education and outreach animal.

“Since it is still hot in South Florida, the snake was likely not in the car seeking heat,” she said.

______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Python found under car bonnet”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!