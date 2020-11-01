Man mauled by leopard paid for ‘full contact experience’

A man who paid $150 for a ‘full contact experience’ has been mauled by a leopard.

Dwight Turner, 50, was mauled by a black leopard in a backyard animal enclosure in South Florida. Turned paid $150 for what was promised to be a ‘full contact experience’ with the big cat. This promised to allow him to “play with it, rub its belly and take pictures”, WPLG reported.

Turner has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the leopard after the August 31 attack.

According to a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the man was attacked as soon as he entered the leopard’s enclosure. The injuries were so severe that his scalp was “hanging from his head and his right ear was torn in half,” the report said.

“He went for the jugular, took [Turner’s] head in its mouth,” said Steven Lander, Turner’s attorney. “The ear was pretty much removed.”

The report also states that the owner has been charged with allowing full contact with a dangerous animal and for maintaining captive wildlife in an unsafe condition.

The owner, Michael Poggi, has a Facebook page that claims he runs an “animal sanctuary” for rare and endangered animals.

