LOS Montesinos reports 10 coronavirus cases in the past two weeks

According to an official report issued by The Conselleria de Sanitat de la Generalitat Valenciana on Friday, October 30, the municipality of Los Montesinos on Spain’s Costa Blanca has registered an increase of 10 positive Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days.

Located in the Valencian community, south of the province of Alicante, in the region of the Vega Baja of the Segura, Los Montesinos has a population of 4’921 inhabitants. The municipality has recorded a total of 26 positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March.

A spokesperson from the Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos said: “We call on the joint responsibility of the population as a whole to continue to comply with hygiene and safety regulations, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It is everyone’s job. Under the health and safety guidelines a face mask must be worn, social safety distance undertaken along with hand hygiene sanitation and the avoidance of meetings.”

