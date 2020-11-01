KHLOE Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner finally settle their differences after not speaking for years.

After “years” of not speaking, it appears that Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner have buried the hatchet, as the reality TV star attended Caitlyn’s 71st birthday celebrations recently.

-- Advertisement --



Caitlyn posted a photo of herself surrounded by her family and captioned it:

“Feeling very very blessed on my 71st birthday! Love you all so much!”

Khloe then commented underneath the post: “We love you.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star Caitlyn confided in jungle pals when she appeared on the show in 2019.

“For some reason [Khloe] was pi**ed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since,” Caitlyn admitted.

When Ian Wright asked, “Do you think she’s more thinking about herself rather than you?” Caitlyn responded: “I don’t know, we were really close, I raised her since she was five years old.”

Now, Khloe has confirmed she’s finally settled her feud with Caitlyn.

______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner settle their differences”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!