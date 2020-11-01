JUSTIN Bieber admits he struggled with ‘suicidal’ thoughts in new documentary

Justin Bieber confided that he has struggled with his mental health and encouraged fans to speak out, in his new YouTube Originals documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

-- Advertisement --



The pop star said “There was times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away?”

“It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.”

“I want to be the type of person and leader who can tell people, ‘You don’t have to put on a front. You don’t have to act a certain way. Who you are is enough.’

Back in February, Bieber opened up about his “crazy scary” drug use.

“People don’t know how serious it got,” Bieber said of his drug use. “It was legit crazy scary.

Now that he has addressed his drug use and mental health difficulties, Bieber urges other to do the same.

“I feel so just at peace for the first time in my life … I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.’”

______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Justin Bieber struggled with ‘suicidal’ thoughts”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!