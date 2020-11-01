Heathrow Airport was Jammed on Sunday with Last-Minute Holidaymakers Looking for a Quick Getaway before the UK’s Thursday Lockdown.

Travellers desperate for a last-minute break took advantage of the four-day delay before the national lockdown comes in to take flights out of Heathrow Airport. Under the national lockdown, from Thursday, international flights out of the UK for holiday purposes will be banned as part of a drive to bring down the coronavirus infection rates.

The UK government website says: ‘Overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences will not be allowed. ‘This includes holidays abroad and in the UK. It also means you cannot stay in a second home, if you own one, or staying with anyone you do not live with or are in a support bubble with.’

Pictures today show long queues at the airport’s Terminal 5. From November 5 to December 2, foreign holidays and overnight stays anywhere in the UK will not be allowed.

