ELCHE city hall is backing Campo de Elche growers who oppose Environment Ministry plans to increase the River Tajo’s ecological flow.

The Ministry recently announced controversial plans to step up the amount of water that it considered necessary to maintain aquatic wildlife and the river’s ecosystem.

-- Advertisement --



Growers who depend on the water from the Tajo-Segura pipeline for their crops recognise that while the river needs to retain a certain amount of water, what the Ministry is proposing would result in a 25 per cent reduction in the water that reaches southern Alicante.

Elche mayor Carlos Gonzalez announced at a meeting of the Local Government Board that city hall was backing the Central Syndicate of Tajo-Segura Irrigators in opposing the Ministry’s plans.

Elche city hall wanted to send the Ministry a message that their objections to the proposals did not have a political bias, Gonzalez explained.

“Town and city halls of all political hues have united in presenting a common front to make it clear to the ministry that the Tajo-Segura water is not used to fill swimming pools,” the mayor declared.

“It is needed to live and to guarantee this area’s social and economic development.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elche city hall backs Tajo-Segura objections.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!